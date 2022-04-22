U.S. Marines from Marine Light Attack helicopter Squadron 367 conduct a deactivation ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 22, 2022. HMLA-367’s deactivation is in accordance with Force Design 2030 as the Marine Corps modernizes and continues to be a lethal fighting force.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7156770
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-VV832-1231
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS, MCBH, HMLA-367 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
