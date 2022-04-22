MCAS, MCBH, HMLA-367 Deactivation Ceremony

U.S. Marines from Marine Light Attack helicopter Squadron 367 conduct a deactivation ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 22, 2022. HMLA-367’s deactivation is in accordance with Force Design 2030 as the Marine Corps modernizes and continues to be a lethal fighting force.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

