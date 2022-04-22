Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS, MCBH, HMLA-367 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    MCAS, MCBH, HMLA-367 Deactivation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines from Marine Light Attack helicopter Squadron 367 conduct a deactivation ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 22, 2022. HMLA-367’s deactivation is in accordance with Force Design 2030 as the Marine Corps modernizes and continues to be a lethal fighting force.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7156772
    VIRIN: 220422-M-VV832-1324
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS, MCBH, HMLA-367 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marines; Marine Corps; HMLA-367; HMLA-367 Deactivation

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

