City Park Earth Day project

Navy Counselor 1st Class Jamie Britt and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anais Quirarte, recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group, NTAG, New Orleans, pick up trash at New Orleans City Park during Earth Day of Service. Earth Day projects allow team building across commands, military services, government agencies, and the local communities. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

