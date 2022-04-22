City Park Earth Day project

Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group, NTAG, New Orleans, and other volunteers pose for a photo at the completion of New Orleans City Park, Earth Day of Service. Earth Day projects allow team building across commands, military services, government agencies, and the local communities. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

