    City Park Earth Day project [Image 2 of 4]

    City Park Earth Day project

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anais Quirarte, a recruiter from Navy Talent Acquisition Group, NTAG, New Orleans, picks up trash at New Orleans City Park during Earth Day of Service. Earth Day projects allow team building across commands, military services, government agencies, and the local communities. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7156551
    VIRIN: 220422-N-PS473-1012
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City Park Earth Day project [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Orleans
    Sailors
    Earth Day
    City Park
    NTAG

