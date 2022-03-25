FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Soldiers with the 615th Engineer Construction Company, 4th Engineer Battalion, perform volunteer work as part of a unit service project at Silver Key Senior Services March 25, 2022. (Courtesy photo)
AVC connects Soldiers, resources
