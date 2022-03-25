Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVC connects Soldiers, resources [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Soldiers with the 615th Engineer Construction Company, 4th Engineer Battalion, perform volunteer work as part of a unit service project at Silver Key Senior Services March 25, 2022. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Soldier
    volunteer
    imcom
    u.s. army
    army volunteer corps
    hqamc

