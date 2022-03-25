AVC connects Soldiers, resources

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Soldiers with the 615th Engineer Construction Company, 4th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Soldiers with the 615th Engineer Construction Company, 4th Engineer Battalion, perform volunteer work as part of a unit service project at Silver Key Senior Services March 25, 2022. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Nearly two dozen Soldiers with the 615th Engineer Construction Company, 4th Engineer Battalion, worked a full day at Silver Key Senior Services recently, volunteering their time and energy to sort items, move equipment and clean facilities. It was all part of a unit service project, organized by unit members and assisted by Fort Carson’s Army Volunteer Corps (AVC).



“We call these volunteer activities, unit service projects,” said Celsa Day, coordinator, Fort Carson AVC. “Staff Sgt. Michael Maasjo contacted me a while back and said members of his unit wanted to find a volunteer opportunity, so I connected him with Silver Key Senior Services, and they coordinated a date and activity together.”



Day explained that Soldiers, units and Family members can set up a volunteer activity on their own, but that starting with coordination through AVC can be beneficial in many ways.



“We have the knowledge and information about many nonprofit organizations in the local community and can help both Army units and individuals find the exact volunteer opportunity that suits them best,” Day said. “Plus, we can help ensure that Soldiers’ volunteer hours are tracked and that they are credited for their work.”



This is a key point for volunteers, as Soldiers can earn promotion points and credits toward medals and citations if their volunteer work is properly tracked and verified.



“It’s really sad to learn that some volunteers don’t get credit toward their career advancement and enhancement simply because they didn’t know how to record and validate their volunteer work,” Day said. “That’s one reason we want Soldiers to visit us at AVC prior to starting their volunteer project.”



Day explained that AVC staff can help volunteers set up an account through the Army’s Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) that allows Soldiers to log their volunteer time and have it verified. And the account will follow a Soldier no matter where he or she is stationed, successfully keeping a record of their volunteer experiences throughout their Army careers.



Besides accountability, the other important aspect of using Fort Carson’s AVC is liability.



“We make sure that the body of Soldiers going out to an organization are covered under the auspices of that nonprofit organization,” Day said. “For example, the 615th Eng. Soldiers who volunteered at Silver Key Senior Services and the recent group of 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers who recently volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America were covered under those nonprofits. If a Soldier were injured while volunteering, they’re covered and taken care of. The Soldier’s command team is covered if there are any injuries during the course of the Soldier’s volunteer work.”



With many nonprofit organizations operating in the Pikes Peak Region, Day said there is no shortage of opportunities for Soldiers and units to volunteer.



“We are looking for volunteers to take on a Meals on Wheels route, for example,” she said. “A lot of elderly folks in the area are veterans who may not have family or friends locally or at this time in their lives. We have a Soldier who is working with a local little league and wants to get Soldiers and veterans involved in mentoring and coaching.”



Most volunteer opportunities at AVC fall under the umbrella of Fort Carson Operation Good Samaritan.



“There are so many organizations that fall under Operation Good Samaritan that it would be difficult to name them all,” Day said. “People who would like to volunteer simply need to contact us at AVC at 719-526-1082 to find out more information.”