NTAG Pacific Los Angeles Commanding Officer

A native of Long Beach, California, Cmdr. Philip Ujiie graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2002 and was designated a Surface Warfare Officer (SWO). He holds a Master of Engineering Management degree from Old Dominion University, Certificate in systems analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School, Joint Professional Military Education Phase 1 Certification from the Naval War College, multiple career field certifications from the Defense Acquisition University, and a certificate from the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.



Operational assignments include one division officer tour aboard three destroyers, USS Benfold (DDG 65), USS Higgins (DDG 76), and USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), as information systems officer and electronic warfare officer as part of the experimental Sea Swap Program.333â€¹444Following nuclear propulsion training, Ujiie reported to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as reactor controls division officer where he qualified as a nuclear engineer officer. After completion of the surface warfare officer school department head course, he reported to USS Kauffman (FFG 59) as combat systems officer. His second department head tour was combat systems officer aboard USS Normandy (CG 60) where he oversaw the successful installation and testing of the second aegis baseline 9 cruiser upgrade. His most recent sea tour was as the damage control assistant aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) where he led firefighting and emergency response efforts.



Shore tours include duty operational test director for Commander Operational Test and Evaluation Force; action officer and deputy branch head at Chief of Naval Personnel Officer Plans and Policies (N131); defense fellow for the office of Representative Ander Crenshaw; and US House of Representatives legislative liaison at the office of legislative affairs. Highlights of his Capitol Hill tour include work on the 2017 Defense Appropriation and Veterans and Military Construction Appropriation Bills. His most recent shore tour was as officer in charge of Center for Surface Combat Systems Detachment West, the largest west coast schoolhouse for gunner’s mates, electronics technicians, interior communications electricians, boatswain’s mates, and fire controlmen.



Ujiie’s personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), and various unit and campaign awards.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2019 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:31 Photo ID: 7155983 VIRIN: 190204-N-JL224-622 Resolution: 2121x3000 Size: 1.85 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Pacific Los Angeles Commanding Officer [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Richard Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.