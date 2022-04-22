Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Command Master Chief

Command Master Chief Luckett is a native of Canton, MS. He entered the Navy through the delayed entry program and completed basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, IL in December 1993.



Following basic training, Master Chief Luckett reported to aviation machinist mate "A" school in Millington, TN. His first duty station was aboard USS Independence (CV-62), forward-deployed to Yokosuka Japan, where he completed multiple Western Pacific patrols and one Persian Gulf deployment in support of Operation Southern Watch, enforcing no-fly zones over Iraq.



In November 1997, Master Chief Luckett reported to PATROL SQUADRON FOUR-SIX (VP-46) “Grey Knights”, at NAS Whidbey Island, WA. In April 2000, he reported to Test and Evaluation Squadron THIRTY (VX-30) at NAS Point Mugu, CA, where he served as an F-14 engine technician and earned his aviation warfare designation. In December 2002, he was selected to serve with the NAVY FLIGHT DEMONSTRATION SQUADRON (Blue Angels) at NAS Pensacola, FL, where he served as power plants leading petty officer (LPO). In January 2007, he reported for duty as a recruit division commander, at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, IL, where he trained nine recruit divisions, transforming over 800 civilians into Sailors. During this tour he was promoted to chief petty officer and earned his master training specialist qualification.



In June 2010, Master Chief Luckett reported to Strike Fighter Squadron ONE FOUR THREE (VFA-143) “PUKIN’ DOGS”, where he completed two Mediterranean deployments embarked on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), in support of operation Enduring Freedom. May 2010, Master Chief Luckett returned to recruit training command again as an RDC and the LCPO of the Navy’s only recruit division commanders “C” school, and was promoted to the ranks of senior chief and master chief petty officer. He was then selected to the command senior chief and command master chief program.



In June 2016, Master Chief Luckett reported to the “Black Knights” of VFA-154, based at NAS Lemoore, CA as the command master chief. There he completed one major combat deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. In June 2018, also based at Naval Air Station, Lemoore, CA,3—4 Master Chief Luckett reported to F/A-18 Fleet Replacement Squadron, VFA-122.



Master Chief Luckett reported to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific as the command master chief in March 2021.



Master Chief Luckett is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy (class 191 orange), CMC/COB course (class 159) in Newport, Rhode Island. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards) and numerous other unit and campaign awards.

