    633 ABW participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 1 [Image 2 of 14]

    633 ABW participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 1

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zion Jackson, left, and Airman 1st Class Chad Stallings, 633d Communications Squadron cyber transport operators, prepare to terminate an Ethernet cable at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt Alexandra Singer)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7155908
    VIRIN: 220421-F-GA198-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633 ABW participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 1 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLE
    242nd Combat Communications Squadron
    633d Communications Squadron
    ARDENT CROSSBOW
    SpaceX Starlink

