U.S. Air Force Airmen are screened at a simulated TSA security check at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt Alexandra Singer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:06 Photo ID: 7155916 VIRIN: 220421-F-GA198-2065 Resolution: 5477x3912 Size: 3.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633 ABW participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow-Phase 1 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.