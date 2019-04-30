Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings [Image 4 of 4]

    Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2019

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Jordan Browder and her husband, Capt. Christopher Browder after receiving her Senior Rated Jumpmaster Wings on Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Apr. 30, 2019. Capt. Jordan Browder is a Military Police Officer and currently serving with 5th SFAB as a Maneuver Team Leader in Thailand.

    GALLERY

    One of Army's first Maneuver Advisor Team Leader trains with the Royal Thai Army
    Team Leader from 5th SFAB Meets with Commander at RTA NCO Academy
    Capt. Jordan Browder - One of the Army's First Maneuver Advisor Team Leaders
    Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Female SFAB Team Leader Fortifies Partnerships with the U.S. Army in Thailand.

