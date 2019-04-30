Capt. Jordan Browder and her husband, Capt. Christopher Browder after receiving her Senior Rated Jumpmaster Wings on Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Apr. 30, 2019. Capt. Jordan Browder is a Military Police Officer and currently serving with 5th SFAB as a Maneuver Team Leader in Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7155906
|VIRIN:
|190430-A-DY706-578
|Resolution:
|1125x1464
|Size:
|286.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Female SFAB Team Leader Fortifies Partnerships with the U.S. Army in Thailand.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT