Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings

Capt. Jordan Browder and her husband, Capt. Christopher Browder after receiving her Senior Rated Jumpmaster Wings on Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Apr. 30, 2019. Capt. Jordan Browder is a Military Police Officer and currently serving with 5th SFAB as a Maneuver Team Leader in Thailand.

