Capt. Jordan Browder sits atop a Military Police motorcycle at Sainte-Mere-Eglise in Normandy, France, Jun. 3, 2018 during the 74th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony after receiving her Dutch Jump Wings following a jump. Browder is currently building relationships with the Royal Thai Army as the Team Leader for Maneuver Advisor Team 5323.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7155902
|VIRIN:
|180603-A-DY706-368
|Resolution:
|1218x1600
|Size:
|502.64 KB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jordan Browder - One of the Army's First Maneuver Advisor Team Leaders [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Female SFAB Team Leader Fortifies Partnerships with the U.S. Army in Thailand.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT