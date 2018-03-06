Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Jordan Browder - One of the Army's First Maneuver Advisor Team Leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    Capt. Jordan Browder - One of the Army's First Maneuver Advisor Team Leaders

    FRANCE

    06.03.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Jordan Browder sits atop a Military Police motorcycle at Sainte-Mere-Eglise in Normandy, France, Jun. 3, 2018 during the 74th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony after receiving her Dutch Jump Wings following a jump. Browder is currently building relationships with the Royal Thai Army as the Team Leader for Maneuver Advisor Team 5323.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2018
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:13
    One of Army's first Maneuver Advisor Team Leader trains with the Royal Thai Army
    Team Leader from 5th SFAB Meets with Commander at RTA NCO Academy
    Capt. Jordan Browder - One of the Army's First Maneuver Advisor Team Leaders
    Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings

    Female SFAB Team Leader Fortifies Partnerships with the U.S. Army in Thailand.

    Female Soldier
    JBLM
    US Army
    Military Police
    5th SFAB

