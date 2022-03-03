Team Leader from 5th SFAB Meets with Commander at RTA NCO Academy

Capt. Jordan Browder, Team Leader, Maneuver Advisor Team 5323 meets with the Commander of 1st Battalion, NCO School Regiment, Royal Thai Army, Lt. Col. Adirek Wasansakul at Camp Hua Hin, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2022 to discuss combatives training at the RTA NCO Academy. MAT 5323 is part of the 5th SFAB’s Force Package 22-1-I which places Advisor teams in locations across the Indo-Pacific to take part in combined interoperability training and strengthen longstanding partnerships in the region.

