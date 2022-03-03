Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Leader from 5th SFAB Meets with Commander at RTA NCO Academy [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Leader from 5th SFAB Meets with Commander at RTA NCO Academy

    THAILAND

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Jordan Browder, Team Leader, Maneuver Advisor Team 5323 meets with the Commander of 1st Battalion, NCO School Regiment, Royal Thai Army, Lt. Col. Adirek Wasansakul at Camp Hua Hin, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2022 to discuss combatives training at the RTA NCO Academy. MAT 5323 is part of the 5th SFAB’s Force Package 22-1-I which places Advisor teams in locations across the Indo-Pacific to take part in combined interoperability training and strengthen longstanding partnerships in the region.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7155899
    VIRIN: 220303-A-ZZ999-136
    Resolution: 1399x1053
    Size: 274.94 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    One of Army's first Maneuver Advisor Team Leader trains with the Royal Thai Army
    Team Leader from 5th SFAB Meets with Commander at RTA NCO Academy
    Capt. Jordan Browder - One of the Army's First Maneuver Advisor Team Leaders
    Capt. Jordan Browder poses with her Husband after receiving Jump Wings

    Female SFAB Team Leader Fortifies Partnerships with the U.S. Army in Thailand.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Thailand
    US Army
    RTA
    5th SFAB

