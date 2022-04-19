Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brennen Easter 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Kelvin Youngs, from Newport News, Virginia, a Newport News Shipbuilding contractor, cuts locking collars on the baseplates in a catapult trough aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), April 19, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)

