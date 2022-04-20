Contractor cuts metal

Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Timothy Jones, from Suffolk, Virginia, uses a torch to cut metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), April 20, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

