Nelson Moss III, from Newport News, Virginia, a Newport News Shipbuilding contractor, uses a needle gun inside a jet blast deflector mechanical room aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), April 19, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)

