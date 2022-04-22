Invictus Games Team U.S. | Cycling

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, Team U.S., rides into the finish during a cycling race at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Location: THE HAGUE, NL