    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Cycling

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, Team U.S., rides into the finish during a cycling race at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7155520
    VIRIN: 220422-M-HH765-0015
    Resolution: 2792x4963
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Cycling [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

