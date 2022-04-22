Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Beth King, Team U.S., receives a silver medal after competing in the cycling competition during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 10:02 Photo ID: 7155517 VIRIN: 220422-M-HH765-0071 Resolution: 7531x4236 Size: 5.34 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Cycling [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.