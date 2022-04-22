Retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tisha Knickerbocker, Team U.S., finishes her time trial during the cycling competition at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 10:02 Photo ID: 7155518 VIRIN: 220422-M-HH765-0044 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.88 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Cycling [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.