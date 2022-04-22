Team U.S. athletes take part in a wheelchair basketball game for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 07:21 Photo ID: 7155225 VIRIN: 220422-M-JX937-0137 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.51 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.