Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn (left) and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene (right), pass word during a wheelchair basketball game for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022. The Invictu s Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
04.22.2022
04.22.2022
7155219
220422-M-JX937-0010
5418x3612
2.54 MB
THE HAGUE, NL
0
0
