Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, throws the ball during a wheelchair basketball game for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

