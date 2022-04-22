Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball [Image 4 of 7]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, throws the ball during a wheelchair basketball game for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 07:20
    Photo ID: 7155222
    VIRIN: 220422-M-JX937-0094
    Resolution: 7057x4705
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Basketball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Invictus Games

    IG22

    WeAreTeamUS

    TAGS

    Invictus Games
    Wheelchair Basketballl
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT