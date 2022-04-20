2CR receives new equipment

Joseph Frederick, U.S. Army Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center Chief of Fabrication and Integration, installs components of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) onto a 2nd Cavalry Regiment Stryker vehicle at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army intends to use the ITN to provide an expeditionary, tactical network that is converged, resilient, and reliable in a congested and contested environment. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

