Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR receives new equipment [Image 1 of 6]

    2CR receives new equipment

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Stryker vehicles equipped with the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) stand at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army intends to use the ITN to provide an expeditionary, tactical network that is converged, resilient, and reliable in a congested and contested environment. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 05:30
    Photo ID: 7155163
    VIRIN: 220420-A-BS310-0001
    Resolution: 7685x5123
    Size: 24.29 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR receives new equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CR receives new equipment
    2CR receives new equipment
    2CR receives new equipment
    2CR receives new equipment
    2CR receives new equipment
    2CR receives new equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ITN
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT