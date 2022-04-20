2CR receives new equipment

A U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Stryker vehicle equipped with the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) stands at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army intends to use the ITN to provide an expeditionary, tactical network that is converged, resilient, and reliable in a congested and contested environment. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

