Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during airborne operations at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2022. Paratroopers from Germany and Czech Republic also participated. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

