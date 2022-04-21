Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ari Martyn, second from left, commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade stands for a group photo with German and Czech paratroopers during multinational airborne operations at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

Date Taken: 04.21.2022