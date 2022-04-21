Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr [Image 9 of 17]

    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade recover supplies being dropped onto the drop zone during airborne operations at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2022. Paratroopers from Germany and Czech Republic also participated. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7155136
    VIRIN: 220421-A-BS310-1048
    Resolution: 7795x5197
    Size: 36.16 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr
    Multinational airborne operation at Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multinational
    partnership
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT