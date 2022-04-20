PHILLIPINE SEA (April 20, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Russell Cortez, from Las Vegas, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) gives guidance on the use of a combat application tourniquet (CAT) during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, April 20. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:10 Photo ID: 7154953 VIRIN: 220420-N-MT581-1137 Resolution: 3402x1701 Size: 1.67 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.