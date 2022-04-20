PHILLIPINE SEA (April 20, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Moore, from Baltimore, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) gives guidance on patient assessment using a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, April 20. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:10 Photo ID: 7154965 VIRIN: 220420-N-MT581-1332 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 4 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.