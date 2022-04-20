Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PHILLIPINE SEA (April 20, 2022) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Coby Lloyd, from Orange, Va., center, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) secures a combat application tourniquet (CAT) to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, April 20. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:10
    Photo ID: 7154944
    VIRIN: 220420-N-MT581-1154
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: ORANGE, VA, US
    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

