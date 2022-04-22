YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 22, 2022) Volunteers at Yokosuka Middle School onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) educate students on general wellness and health during a girl's health seminar. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 00:54
|Photo ID:
|7154942
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-OC881-1078
|Resolution:
|7768x5181
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka Middle School hosts girl's wellness seminar [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
