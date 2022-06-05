CFAY and Navy Marine Corps Relief Society hosts ‘healthy girl’ interactive workshop

A ‘Healthy Girls’ interactive workshop, hosted by the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), and the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) promotions department, was held at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) middle school, April 22nd.



The purpose of the workshop was to educate young women in grades 4 through 6 about important topics related to their growth, such as friendship, nutrition, puberty, fitness, and other topics.



“We wanted to provide a safe, comfortable environment for these girls to learn about these topics,” said TSheira Scott, with the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Visiting Nurse. “It was the first time we had an opportunity to reach out to students in these particular grades.”



Because of the delicate nature of subjects like puberty, many girls in this age range find it difficult to ask questions about what changes their bodies are going through. Through this workshop, elementary and middle school students were able to ask questions and have a better understanding of this and other important concerns.



“These girls were empowered to understand the physical and emotional changes related to normal growth and development,” said Scott. “Tips for personal hygiene…and the use of correct terminology for parts of the reproductive system were all big discussion points.”



But puberty is not the only part in an adolescent’s growth cycle – so is learning fundamental practices like making and sustaining friendships, and the importance of nutrition and fitness.



Making friends at any age can prove difficult so Scott and her assistants sought to provide more insight to her students.



“We were able to give our attendees the knowledge to develop tools to promote healthy friendships, navigate stressors and challenges, and possess competencies to become well-adjusted students and friends,” Scott explained.



Rounding out the lesson plan was a hands-on cooking activity, provided by the Wellness Center and Health promotion department, during which participants learned to make simple dishes, like chicken soft tacos, complete with a healthy pineapple salsa.



“This particular exercise was intended to enhance recognition and awareness of what an adequate nutrition looks like, to promote body positivity and meet the needs of a growing young adult,” said Scott.



Finally, before the students were finished for the day—happier and more knowledgeable than before—the girls had a chance to burn some energy as they learned about fitness.



“We had them participate in 30 minutes of a dance fitness class, or a DRUM fit exercise,” Scott mentioned. “These two options provided the perfect atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up, and having fun, all while learning why fitness is so important.”



Although Yokosuka 4-6th grade girls left with an abundance of knowledge, the learning shouldn’t stop there, Scott encouraged.



“Some of the best strategies I can suggest for parents or guardians, are to promote positive body image, offer healthy snacks and options, and to just be a listening ear for your daughter,” said Scott. “Additionally, sources like the Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) offers free short-term, non-medical counseling to the Military community.”



Scott offered one last piece of parting wisdom before closing the workshop, urging parents and families to take an active role in the development of their daughters.



“Mental and physical wellness is closely linked, and it is imperative that you start fostering healthy habits and relationships for these young girls in order to provide a positive foundation as she transitions into a healthy and more whole young woman” Scott urged.



