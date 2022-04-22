Yokosuka Middle School hosts girl's wellness seminar

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 22, 2022) Volunteers at Yokosuka Middle School onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) educate students on general wellness and health during a girl's health seminar. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

