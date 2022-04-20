GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 20, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, disassembles a medium girder bridge during a training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 22:02 Photo ID: 7154787 VIRIN: 220420-N-RH019-0013 Resolution: 3633x2412 Size: 3.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medium Girder Bridge Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.