Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medium Girder Bridge Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Medium Girder Bridge Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 20, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, disassembles a medium girder bridge during a training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7154783
    VIRIN: 220420-N-RH019-0006
    Resolution: 2948x1957
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medium Girder Bridge Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medium Girder Bridge Training
    Medium Girder Bridge Training
    Medium Girder Bridge Training
    Medium Girder Bridge Training
    Medium Girder Bridge Training
    Medium Girder Bridge Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB1
    NECC
    Hard Hat
    Construction
    NCTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT