Medium Girder Bridge Training

GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 20, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, disassembles a medium girder bridge during a training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)
|04.20.2022
|04.21.2022 22:02
|7154782
|220420-N-RH019-0002
|3061x2032
|3.37 MB
|US
|0
|0
