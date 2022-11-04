Members of the 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion transported an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to Bethel from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 11, 2022, in prepration of their annual training this spring.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7154694
|VIRIN:
|220411-Z-PL215-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th AVN stage Black Hawk helicopters in Bethel [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT