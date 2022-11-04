Members of the 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion transported an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to Bethel from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 11, 2022, in prepration of their annual training this spring.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 19:50 Photo ID: 7154692 VIRIN: 220411-Z-PL215-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.96 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th AVN stage Black Hawk helicopters in Bethel [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.