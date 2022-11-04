Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th AVN stage Black Hawk helicopters in Bethel [Image 1 of 8]

    207th AVN stage Black Hawk helicopters in Bethel

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion transported an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to Bethel from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 11, 2022, in prepration of their annual training this spring.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7154687
    VIRIN: 220411-Z-PL215-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th AVN stage Black Hawk helicopters in Bethel [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Bethel
    AKNG
    flood watch
    207th AVN

