    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt [Image 4 of 4]

    Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying over South Dakota, April 20, 2022. Flights like these allow leaders in the Spokane community to learn about Fairchild Air Force Base and build deep relationships throughout organizations within the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Community
    Orientation Flight
    Leadership Spokane

