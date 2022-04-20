A B-52 Stratofortress is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying over South Dakota, April 20, 2022. Flights like these allow leaders in the Spokane community to learn about Fairchild Air Force Base and build deep relationships throughout organizations within the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7154426
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-JR816-1220
|Resolution:
|7023x4682
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
