Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt

Students from Leadership Spokane, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating key leaders in the community about the Spokane community, talk during the Leadership Spokane Orientation Flight while flying over Missoula, Montana, April 20, 2022. Over the course of 10 months the Leadership Spokane students spend one day in a classroom learning about the Spokane community, , how to set community examples and standards, diversity and inclusion and much more. Hosting flights like these, allows for free flow communication between community members and Airmen while strengthening civilian knowledge about base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

