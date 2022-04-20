Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt [Image 2 of 4]

    Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Matthew Hurless, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, observes air refueling from outside of the boom pod during the Leadership Spokane Orientation Flight while flying over South Dakota, April 20, 2022. Leadership Spokane has graduated nearly 1,500 local leaders, some including Fairchild Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 18:25
    Photo ID: 7154424
    VIRIN: 220421-F-JR816-1078
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Community
    Orientation Flight
    Leadership Spokane

