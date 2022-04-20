Spokane leaders take flight during o’flt

Tech Sgt. Matthew Hurless, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, observes air refueling from outside of the boom pod during the Leadership Spokane Orientation Flight while flying over South Dakota, April 20, 2022. Leadership Spokane has graduated nearly 1,500 local leaders, some including Fairchild Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)
04.20.2022
04.21.2022
|Location:
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
