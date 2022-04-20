Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Healthcare Facility Tour [Image 14 of 15]

    SHAPE Healthcare Facility Tour

    CASTEAU, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, left, surgeon general of the Army and MEDCOM commanding general, and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough, right, get a tour of the SHAPE Dental Clinic from Maj. Autumn L. Becker, second from left, commander of SHAPE Dental Clinic; Staff Sgt. Yang Z. Bautista, center, dental assistant; and Maj. Daniel D. Becker, second from right, dentist at SHAPE Healthcare Facility, April 20, 2022 in Casteau, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

