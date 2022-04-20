SHAPE Healthcare Facility Tour

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, left, surgeon general of the Army and MEDCOM commanding general, and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough, right, get a tour of the SHAPE Dental Clinic from Maj. Autumn L. Becker, second from left, commander of SHAPE Dental Clinic; Staff Sgt. Yang Z. Bautista, center, dental assistant; and Maj. Daniel D. Becker, second from right, dentist at SHAPE Healthcare Facility, April 20, 2022 in Casteau, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|04.20.2022
|04.21.2022 09:54
|7152623
|220420-A-KU938-075
|5472x3648
|2.53 MB
|CASTEAU, WHT, BE
|0
|0
