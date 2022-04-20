Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, left, surgeon general of the Army and Medical Command commanding general, and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough, right, present a coin at SHAPE Healthcare Facility to Lt. Col. Simeon Smith, chief of public health for the SHAPE and Brussels healthcare facilities, April 20, 2022 at Casteau, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7152577
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-KU938-670
|Resolution:
|5364x3576
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CASTEAU, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SHAPE Healthcare Facility Tour [Image 15 of 15], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
