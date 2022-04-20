SHAPE Healthcare Facility Tour

U.S. Army Medical Command Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough, right, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Yang Z. Bautista, dental assistant at SHAPE Dental Clinic, April 20, 2022 at SHAPE Healthcare Facility in Casteau, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7152602
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-KU938-866
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|CASTEAU, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
