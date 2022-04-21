PHILLIPINE SEA (April 20, 2022) Yeoman 3rd Class Anthony Jaslow, from New York, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), prepares to treat a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, April 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 04:48
|Photo ID:
|7151402
|VIRIN:
|220421-N-MT581-1453
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS
