USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

PHILLIPINE SEA (April 20, 2022) Cryptologic Technician 3rd Class Raymond L. Sipple, from Cape May Court House, N.J., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), prepares to apply a combat application tourniquet to a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, April 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

